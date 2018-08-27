Snag your ticket to Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 today

Every Startup Battlefield is an absolute thrill ride, but we get even more charged up when it all goes down in a region where the tech startup ecosystem is taking rapid shape. TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 — our first pitch competition in this region — is the perfect example.

It’s time to shine the spotlight on the best early-stage startups in the Middle East and North Africa, and we want you to join us on October 3 in Beirut, Lebanon to cheer them on. Attending our premier startup pitch competition costs $29, and tickets are on sale here.

Chances are you haven’t had the pleasure of witnessing Startup Battlefield. Here’s what to expect. Up to 15 teams will compete in three preliminary rounds — five startups per round. Those teams each get six minutes to present a live demo to a panel of tech and VC experts. The judges have six minutes after each pitch to ask tough, pointed questions.

Only five teams move on to the final round, and that means another pitch and Q&A session with a fresh set of equally qualified judges. One startup will earn the title of best startup in the Middle East and North Africa and reign as champion of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018. Oh, and the founders also win a US$25,000 no-equity cash prize, plus a trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

This fast-paced action takes place live in front of an enthusiastic audience (that’s where you come in) of entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors and tech heads. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be inspired to compete in the next Startup Battlefield.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 takes place in the Beirut Digital District in Lebanon on October 3. Come experience the fun, the excitement and the sheer joy of seeing the very future of technology unfold right in front of you. Not a bad way to spend $29. Click right here to purchase your ticket.