Only 24 hours left to apply for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2018

What’s standing between you and a chance to launch your pre-Series A startup in front of Europe’s influential technorati? A mere 24 hours. That’s how much time you have left before we stop accepting applications to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place on November 29-30. There’s still time, but not a moment to waste. Apply right now.

Startup Battlefield is a whirlwind roller coaster, and over the years it’s been the launch platform for more than 750 companies — our Startup Battlefield alumni community — that have collectively raised $8 billion dollars and generated 102 exits. Names like TripIt, Dropbox, Vurb and Mint grew from humble beginnings to big-time tech companies.

Discerning TechCrunch editors with a knack for choosing successful startups will review every application and ultimately pick up to 15 companies to compete. Participating founders benefit from free pitch coaching from those Startup Battlefield-tested editors. You’ll be at your very best when you step onto the main stage to present your case.

Teams get six minutes to pitch and demo their product to the judges — experienced entrepreneurs, technologists and investors — and then spend another six minutes answering probing questions from said judges.

Five teams move on for another round of pitching and Q&A. Judges will choose one team from that impressive squad as the Startup Battlefield champion. Winning founders get bragging rights, the Disrupt Cup and a $50,000 equity-free cash prize.

The competition takes place in front of a live, rowdy audience — thousands of attendees cheering for you. Among them will be investors, journalists and influential technologists looking for the next big thing.

Plus, we live-stream the entire Startup Battlefield competition to a global audience on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (and make it available later, on-demand).

All Startup Battlefield participants get to exhibit in Startup Alley for the duration of Disrupt. That’s prime networking, maybe even life-changing, territory. We’d say it’s worth the price of admission, but TechCrunch does not charge any fees to participate. Competing in Startup Battlefield is 100 percent free.

You have only 24 hours left to decide your fate. The application window closes on August 27 at 9 p.m. PST. If you want to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30, you need to apply right here, right now.