Gaming community responds to Florida mass shooting

The online gaming community is responding to the mass-shooting that occurred at a Madden 19 competition in Jacksonville, Florida, as reports identify the shooter involved in the attack and his victims.
The shooter was identified by police as a 24-year-old white male, believed to be from Baltimore.
According to accounts online, the two victims killed by the shooter were Los Angeles native Elijah Clayton, who went by the handle of True_818, and Taylor Robertson, a husband and father, who was known online as Spotmeplzz.
Robertson, of Ballard, West Virginia, had played 18 games as part of the Madden community.
In a statement this evening the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department clarified reports that there were three fatalities of the shooting — including the gunman. There were 11 reported casualties from the shooting who were taken or took themselves to local hospitals and all are reported in stable condition.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families who were all affected by this senseless act of violence here today,” said Chief Kurtis Wilson of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
The National Football League responded to the shooting with a statement offering its own condolences to the victims of the attack.
Indeed, the entire gaming community has spent much of the day online coming to terms with the violence that unfolded in Jacksonville.
Other eSports platforms also offered their thoughts on the tragedy.
The shooting is at least the seventh mass shooting to occur in the U.S. this year, according to data from Mother Jones. And the second mass-shooting event in Florida in six months, following the attack at Parkland High School.
After news of the shooting, advocates have taken their advocacy positions. NRA pundits are calling for better security and the abolition of public gun free zones in the states where open carry has made such policies necessary. And gun control advocates are pointing out that the creation of more stringent gun laws would obviate the need for either tighter security or gun free zones.
Meanwhile, 11 people are recovering in hospitals from wounds inflicted by a 24-year-old who shot them and killed himself over his performance in a video game tournament. And two other people are dead for the same reason. They’re probably not listening to advocates right now.
The President, who was briefed on the situation in Jacksonville, has yet to issue a statement.