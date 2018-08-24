Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch are available now

Need something to put on that new Wireless Charging Duo? Good news — the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch are available now. Here’s the my full 3,000 word review of the Note 9. The TLDR version is, essentially:

Good screen

Very good camera

Decently long battery

Interesting new S-Pen tricks

Way, way too pricey

As for the Galaxy Watch, well, I’m wearing that one as I type this. Expect a review in the near future. But in the meantime, I’m enjoying the experience and am glad the company finally opted for a smaller size — even if that one might still be too larger for many wrists.

Both devices are available in a bunch of places, but it’s different SKUs for different vendors, so here’s the info straight from Samsung:

The 128GB Galaxy Note 9 can be purchased through carriers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity, along with Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Straight Talk Wireless, Target, Walmart, Samsung.com and the ShopSamsung app. The 512GB version is available at select retail locations and online at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Samsung.com.



And here’s the same for the Galaxy Watch

Starting at $329.99 for the 42mm and $349.99 for the 46mm, is now available at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com in the U.S. The Galaxy Watch LTE version is also available today, at Samsung.com and T-Mobile starting at $379.99 for the 42mm, and $399.99 for the 46mm.

As for the Galaxy Home smart speaker, your guess is as good as ours.