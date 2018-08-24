Last chance to buy a Disrupt SF 2018 Startup Alley Exhibitor Package

Last call, folks! Last call to take advantage of the potentially life-changing connections and opportunities that await early-stage founders in Startup Alley. Today is the final day you can secure an exhibit table in Startup Alley at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — which takes place September 5-7. Buy your Disrupt SF Startup Alley Exhibitor Package today before the clock strikes 5 p.m. PT.

Picture it. You and more than 1,200 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the latest and greatest in tech products, services and platforms. We fully expect 10,000 or more attendees to descend on Moscone Center West — we’re talking technologists, investors, tech journalists, founders, marketers and entrepreneurs. And this is the last day to snag a pass that lets you place your early-stage startup smack dab in their path.

Here’s what comes with a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package:

Two Founder passes for all three days of Disrupt SF 2018

One day to exhibit on the Startup Alley show floor

Use of CrunchMatch — our curated investor-to-startup matching platform

Access to The Main Stage, The Next Stage, The Q&A Stage, The Showcase Stage

All workshops

Access to the attendee list and ability to message attendees with the Disrupt App

Attend the TC After Party

And who knows? Your startup might be one of two selected to compete as a Wild Card in Startup Battlefield — our epic pitch competition with an equally epic grand prize of $100K. If you don’t believe us, check out this story from our Wild Card winner from last year:

If you’re wondering whether exhibiting is worth your time and effort, we get it. Consider what Vlad Larin, co-founder of Zeroqode, has to say about his experience:

“Startup Alley is an outstanding opportunity. We showed our technology to the world and had meaningful conversations with investors, accelerators, incubators, solo founders and developers. Give it your all, and you will not be disappointed.”

Startup Alley goes down at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — which takes place September 5-7. You have today and today only to grab a table. Buy your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package now.