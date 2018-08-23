Survios president and co-founder Nathan Burba is joining us at TechCrunch Sessions: AR/VR

There’s nothing inherently social about VR. In fact, putting on a headset and entering your own world can be a fairly isolating experience. But Survios’ latest offering is looking to turn that truism on its head. Electronauts is designed to deliver a social experience, in which players can create music for their surroundings.

The new title is immersive, but designed to be played in a social setting, like a party. Players inhabit a kind of Tron-like world, remixing tracks by popular acts like Steve Aoki and D.J. Shadow in real time.

It’s a group experience the company envisions as something similar to Rock Band or Guitar Hero. Electronauts is an impressive title from the California VR studio that also developed the addictive first-person shooter, Raw Data.

Formed in 2013 by a trio of University of Southern California students, Survios is among the most compelling VR studios around. Before co-founding the company, President Nathan Burba served as the director of Project Holodeck, a USC project aimed at creating a full-body 360-degree VR experience. The Oculus-based project took its name from Star Trek’s well-known virtual experience.

Since launch, Survios has generated plenty of notice from entertainment big wigs. Back in 2016, the company raised $50 million in a round led by MGM.

Burba will be joining us at TC Sessions: AR/VR on October 18 at UCLA. The one-day event combines onstage conversations about augmented and virtual reality with in-person demos and networking.

