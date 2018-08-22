48 hours left to grab a spot in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2018

According to Chinese numerology, 48 represents a determination to prosper — as in business. How fitting, because 48 also represents the number of hours you have left to reserve your place in Startup Alley, the huge exhibition floor at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018, which takes place on September 5-7.

Disrupt events are all about creating prosperity, so if you want to exhibit your early-stage startup in front of more than 10,000 attendees — including influential investors, technologists, entrepreneurs and media — buy a Disrupt SF Startup Alley Exhibitor Package before August 24 at 5 p.m. PT.

Startup Alley will be home to more than 1,200 early-stage startups and sponsors from just about every vertical. Secure your spot and you can join them as they showcase their latest tech products, platforms and services to potential customers, future investors and more than 400 media outlets.

What do you get in your value-packed Startup Alley Exhibitor Package? We’re glad you asked.

Two Founder passes for all three days of Disrupt SF 2018

One day to exhibit on the Startup Alley show floor

Use of CrunchMatch — our curated investor-to-startup matching platform

Access to The Main Stage, The Next Stage, The Q&A Stage, The Showcase Stage

All workshops

Access to the attendee list; ability to message attendees with the Disrupt App

Attend the TC After Party

Plus, every Startup Alley exhibitor has a chance to win one of two Wild Card slots to compete in Startup Battlefield — this year’s grand prize is a whopping $100K. Not only did that happen to Recordgram at Disrupt NY 2017, they went on to win the entire Battlefield!

Only 48 hours left to capitalize on the prosperity potential awaiting you in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2018 on Sept. 5-7. Go buy a Disrupt SF Startup Alley Exhibitor Package before time — and opportunity — runs out.