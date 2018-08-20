One Medical may be in talks to raise more than $200 million

One Medical, the company hoping to disrupt the doctor’s office with concierge services, virtual visits and same-day appointments, is rumored to be in late-stage talks with the Carlyle Group for $200 million in funding, according to CNBC.

The firm is also looking to buy an additional $100 million worth of shares from existing investors, according to the report.

We’ve reached out to the Carlyle Group and One Medical for more information.

One Medical has so far raised over $180 million, including from Alphabet’s venture arm GV and Benchmark Capital, to bring its idea of accessible healthcare to areas covering San Francisco, NYC, Seattle and several other cities across the country. The latest calculation put the company at just over $1 billion in valuation. This new cash infusion would more than double its coffers, bringing the total raised to more than $380 million.