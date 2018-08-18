Only 48 hours left: Apply to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin

The action you take within the next 48 hours could change your life. That’s how much time you have left to apply to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield, our world-renowned pitch competition, which takes place at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30. The application deadline expires on August 20th at 9 p.m. PST. Don’t waste another minute — apply right here, right now.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield is the stuff of Silicon Valley legend. Some of today’s biggest names in tech launched their early-stage startup in our premier pitch competition. Companies like Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer, TripIt and more. Since 2007, more than 750 companies have competed (and now form our alumni community), collectively raised $8 billion in funding and generated 102 exits. Not. Too. Shabby.

This is your opportunity to join that august alumni group — can you just imagine the networking possibilities? But hold on, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Here’s what you need to know about applying and competing.

TechCrunch editors, who clearly have a sharp eye for choosing successful startups, scrutinize every application. They’ll pick the founders of roughly 15 early-stage startups to go head-to-head in the Startup Battlefield competition. This is a highly competitive vetting process, and our acceptance rate typically hovers around three percent.

The founders of each team receive free pitch coaching (from our expert editors), and they’ll be rehearsed and ready to step onto the TechCrunch Main Stage in front of a live crowd numbering in the thousands. Not to make you sweat, but that audience is filled with investors, the very people who can make your dreams come true.

Teams have just six minutes to present a live demo to a distinguished panel of investors and entrepreneurs. Following each pitch, the judges get six minutes to put each team through their paces by asking a series of tough questions.

Next comes round two, and only five teams will make the cut to pitch again — to a fresh set of judges — and endure another round of probing questions.

Remember that live audience? It’s also filled with media outlets looking to write up the next big thing. Plus, we live-stream the entire Startup Battlefield competition to a global audience on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (and make it available later, on-demand). It’s awesome exposure — for all participating teams — that travels across Europe and around the world. Of course, the winners do get a bit more reward — namely the bragging rights, the Disrupt Cup and the $50,000 grand prize. That’s equity-free cash money, friends.

This is a classic nothing-to-lose and everything-to-gain scenario. Don’t sit this one out. Come and launch your startup to the major influencers in the European and global tech scene.

Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30, and the application window closes August 20 at 9 p.m. PST. You have just 48 hours left to submit your application — right here.