New Battlefield V trailer gives a glimpse of Battle Royale mode

Battle Royale mode is taking over the gaming sphere. Alongside Fortnite, PUBG and H1Z1, a number of big titles are adding Battle Royale to their popular games, including CoD: Black Ops IV and Battlefield V.

In fact, EA DICE just released a new trailer for Battlefield V that seems to show a glimpse of the Battle Royale mode.

The Devastation of Rotterdam trailer shows loads of in-game footage, cutscenes and general action on the Rotterdam map. But at the end, the trailer goes to an aerial shot of a ring of fire, and inside a small number of soldiers continue to battle it out.

This may very well be the first look we’re getting at Battlefield V’s Battle Royale mode, which was teased at E3 this year.

The game doesn’t come out until October 19, at which point it will be available on PS4, Xbox, and PC.

Check out the trailer below: