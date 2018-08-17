Get your tickets to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018

Calling all entrepreneurs, techies, aspiring startup founders and anyone else who loves the thrill and excitement that comes from seeing innovative startups compete head-to-head. TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018, our premier startup pitch competition, takes place October 3 in Beirut, Lebanon.

Come and watch as 15 of the region’s top early-stage startup founders vie for the title of the Middle East and North Africa’s best startup. Tickets to this event — our first in this part of the world — cost $29 (including VAT), and you can buy your tickets right here.

If you’ve never seen one of our Startup Battlefield competitions, this the perfect opportunity to learn what it’s all about and experience it up close and personal. Who knows? It might even inspire you to apply for the next Startup Battlefield. Here’s what you can expect to see onstage.

During three preliminary rounds, 15 teams — five startups per round — have only six minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of expert technologists and VC investors. After each pitch, the judges have six minutes to grill the team with tough questions. Thanks to the free pitch coaching they received from TechCrunch editors, the founders will be ready to handle anything that comes their way.

Next, the judges confer, thin the herd and allow only five teams to move on to the next round — a new panel of judges, another pitch and more Q&A. After expending a lot of blood, sweat and maybe a few tears, one startup will emerge the winner of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 — receive a US$25,000 no-equity cash prize and win a trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

Now, pay attention, because this is where you come in. All of this “techcitement” goes down in front of a live audience. You and hundreds of other people, including entrepreneurs, distinguished technologists, eager investors and media will cheer them on to victory. Great exposure for them, a ton of fun — and maybe even a networking opportunity — for you.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 takes place in the Beirut Digital District in Lebanon on October 3. A mere $29 gets you in the door, so don’t miss your chance to watch 15 startups launch to the world. Buy your ticket here today.