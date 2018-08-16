Slack is down, take the rest of the day off

No, it’s not just you.

Slack is experiencing issues, as noted on the company’s status page. The issues appear to largely be focused on its Workspace/Org Administration service. We here at TechCrunch HQ East are no longer able to send one another direct messages, and honestly the idea of swiveling our chairs around to speak to one another is giving us some intense anxiety.

Thank goodness for Twitter DMs, right?

We are looking into connectivity issues at this time. We'll keep you posted as soon as we have news on this. https://t.co/47enX4qkmr — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) August 16, 2018

According to the latest update, “Our team is looking into the issues preventing private channel membership from displaying in Enterprise Grid workspaces.”

We’ll update as we hear more. Until then, enjoy the long weekend, I guess.

Update: Slack notes “We’re still working to ensure this is fully resolved, however folks may be seeing improvements at this time. Thanks for bearing with us.” We’ve seen some on our end, so I guess maybe don’t leave the office just yet.