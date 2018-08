Tim Draper has a song about Bitcoin for you

Down in the dumps while the cryptos are getting rekt? Quirky billionaire and long-time Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is here for you with what is apparently called a rap song.

The song you have all been waiting for by Kelley James and me #bitcoin #bitcoinhustle. Free to share. #freedom https://t.co/VbPM5iM7yh https://t.co/VbPM5iM7yh — Tim Draper (@TimDraper) August 9, 2018

Draper performed a version of this thing at The Next Web’s event earlier this year… yes, I had to listen to both. Anyhow, we wish it had ended there. It didn’t.

[Blame Drew for making us aware of this]

Note: The author owns a small amount of cryptocurrency. Enough to gain an understanding, not enough to change a life.