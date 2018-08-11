Corra, o tempo está se esgotando! You have only 48 hours left to apply for Startup Battlefield Latin America on Nov. 8 in São Paulo, Brazil. Want to launch your company to the world — and possibly become the first Startup Battlefield Latin America champion? It can’t happen unless you submit your application here before Monday, August 13 at 5 p.m. PST.

Startup Battlefield is the preeminent startup-pitch competition that’s launched more than 750 companies. Our alumni community has collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits. You may recognize names like Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Fitbit, Getaround and Cloudflare. They competed in Startup Battlefield and achieved greatness. Can you follow in — or even disrupt — their footsteps?

Here’s how Startup Battlefield Latin America works and what’s at stake. TechCrunch editors will select 15 pre-Series A startups to compete head-to-head in front of a live audience — and a panel of expert technologists, entrepreneurs and investors. Participating founders receive free pitch coaching, and they’ll be ready to present a live demo and handle all the tough questions the judges throw their way.

The winning team takes home a $25,000 prize and a trip for two to San Francisco to attend TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019. While there, they get to exhibit for free in Startup Alley.

TechCrunch does not charge any fees or take any equity. We urge early-stage startup founders to apply if you meet these basic requirements:

Have an early-stage company in “launch” stage

Be headquartered in one of these countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, (Central America) Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama, (Caribbean — including dependencies and constituent entities), Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Have a fully working product/beta reasonably close to, or in, production

Have received limited press or publicity to date

Have no known intellectual property conflicts

Apply by August 13, 2018, at 5 p.m. PST

Startup Battlefield Latin America goes down on Nov. 8, 2018 at the Tomie Ohtake Institute in São Paulo, Brazil. You have only 48 hours left until the deadline expires on Monday, August 13 at 5 p.m. PST. Don’t miss your shot — apply today.