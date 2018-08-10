OurPath raises $3M in round led by Connect Ventures to ‘reverse’ Type 2 Diabetes

There are many, many tech startups tackling the problem of diabetes. You only have to look at the TechCrunch tag to find some of the latest, and even the Apple Watch is getting in on the act.

But literally ‘reversing’ Type 2 diabetes remains a tough nut to crack. That’s not prevented UK startup OurPath from convincing investors it’s on the right… path.

This digital lifestyle change programme which aims to help patients with this disease, has now raised a $3m round of funding.

The company says it uses the latest in behavioural science and weight tracking technology to change unhealthy lifestyles and embed healthy habits. In fact, it’s worked well enough to be commissioned nationally by the NHS in the UK, which is a huge vote of confidence in an early stage startup.

The investment was led by Connect Ventures (also in Citymapper, Typeform, and CharlieHR) and had follow-on investment from SpeedInvest and some of London’s top angels – Taavet Hinrikus (co-founder of Transferwise), Michael Pennington (co-founder of Gumtree), and Ian Hogarth (co-founder of Songkick). The investment will be used to boost marketing and accelerate their hiring plans in the UK.

The company was founded by healthcare strategy consultants and Oxbridge alumni Chris Edson and Mike Gibbs, who designed the programme to provide people with intense support in order to make lifestyle changes.

The programme combines intensive dietitian support with a digital support group and Bluetooth-connected tracking hardware. In the UK the programme is available through prescription from GPs – but also privately throughout the UK.

Chris Edson, cofounder and CEO, says: “This investment marks a change in venture capital, as the digital health market matures. The strains on the NHS are so extreme that we need a new approach, unless we’re to buckle under the weight of lifestyle diseases.”

Sitar Teli, Connect’s managing partner who will be joining OurPath’s board, says: “OurPath, with very limited resources, has developed a scalable system based on data, software and social support that helps those at risk prevent diabetes and those already afflicted potentially reverse it. I’ve had type 2 diabetes for years and OurPath has helped me significantly reduce my insulin dependency and I’m on track to reverse it.”

Here’s how it works: