Apple orders a show about a video game studio from the ‘It’s Always Sunny’ gang

Apple’s been on a tear lately. Say what you will about some of the company’s programming decisions (see: Carpool Karaoke), at least it’s building a portfolio that’s got a little something for everyone.

Earlier this week, word got out that it ordered a series based on Min Jin Lee’s novel, Pachinko. And according to a report in Variety, it’s also added new comedy by a couple of members of the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang.

The half-hour scripted sitcom will be penned by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, with McElhenney taking the lead as an employee at a video game studio. Along with RCG (the pair’s production company) and Lionsgate, the show will also, fittingly, be co-produced by Ubisoft, which should add a bit of authenticity to the thing — and hopefully not too much product placement.

Details are scant otherwise, and Day, McElhenney and the rest of the Sunny gang are set to return for a 14th season of that show, which could complicate scheduling. Still, color me intrigued. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is among the funniest sitcoms of the past decade, and the show’s sensibilities should translate pretty well to the new setting.

As someone who’s been unable to watch Silicon Valley due to that series hitting a little too close to home at times, I’m holding out hope on the one.