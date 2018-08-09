How to watch Samsung unveil the Galaxy Note 9

The leaks, controlled and otherwise, have left little up to the imagination. That, in part, was likely by design. After all, sales of the S9 were underwhelming, which could well have Samsung positioning this as the Note line’s mainstream moment.

You can get the full rundown of what we know so far about the Note 9 here, but also expect this to be a pretty big show for Samsung on the news front. After all, the company announced a new tablet just last week, rather than holding it for the big Unpacked event, leading many to believe that Samsung’s got even more up its sleeve for today’s show.

Among other things, a new version of the Gear smartwatch appears to be on the stars for the event, possibly under the new Galaxy Watch title. We’ll be on hand at the event today, to break out all of the important news. A livestream of the event will be available both on Samsung’s page and YouTube.

The event starts at 11:00AM on the East Coast of the U.S. and 8:00AM out west.