Nonprofits and NGOs — apply to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco

TechCrunch invites NGO’s and nonprofit organizations to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco on September 7th. Organizations can apply here.

Founded in 2014, the TechCrunch Include Program aims to facilitate opportunities in tech for underserved and underrepresented communities. The TC Nonprofit Program is one initiative of this program.

Through an application, TechCrunch will select 10 nonprofit and/or NGOs to showcase on the Startup Alley show floor at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco. This year’s Disrupt SF will be three times as large, giving these organizations three times as much exposure and access to investors, press and international startups.

Nonprofits and NGOs must be a registered 501c3 (or similar status for at least two years) and serve an underrepresented or underserved community in tech. Preference is given to local organizations. Apply here. Organizations will exhibit in Startup Alley on September 7th and receive two full conference passes, one exhibit space, inclusion in the printed program and online program guide, Wi-Fi and a branded tabletop sign.

Applications are open from now till August 13th. Groups will be notified of their participation status on August 15th and be expected to register within 24 hours. If you have additional questions, please email neesha@techcrunch.com