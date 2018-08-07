MoviePass Films announces its first production, with Bruce Willis as star

MoviePass is getting into the movie production business with 10 Minutes Gone, a film starring Bruce Willis.

The movie was announced in Deadline, which says that it will tell the story of a man who loses 10 minutes of his memory after being struck by a bullet during a bank robbery. Production is expected to begin on September 10, with Brian A. Miller directing.

While MoviePass is best-known for its movie ticket subscription service, parent company Helios and Matheson also owns MoviePass Ventures, a film investment arm that backed Gotti and The Row. And earlier this year, it acquired Emmett Furla Oasis Films in order to launch a production company, MoviePass Films.

Helios and Matheson also recently acquired Moviefone, giving TechCrunch’s parent company Verizon a stake in MoviePass.

This announcement comes after a tumultuous couple of weeks for the service, with significant outages leading to an announced a price hike, which has been scrapped in favor of limit subscribers to three movies per month instead.

As the company continues to insist that it has plans to reach profitability, it’s also pointed to MoviePass Ventures and MoviePass Films as important sources for additional revenue.