Anonymous vows to take down Q

A cheerful video released by YourAnonNews suggests that the murky hacker collective called Anonymous is now after the murky deep state collective called Q.

Q, to the uninitiated, is a 4Chan poster who claims to be connected deep inside the US government. Q claims to have high level clearance and posts in furtherance of the conspiracy theory that the government has been running massive pedophile ring and that Trump and Robert Mueller are working like Scooby Doo and Shaggy to bring it down. Sites like QAnon.pub are archives of Q’s cryptic and often ridiculous claims.

Support for the conspiracy most recently surfaced at multiple Trump rallies and the sayings – including the faintly ominous “Where We Go One, We Go All” – are appearing everywhere from placards to Roseanne Barr’s Twitter.

Anonymous, best known for attacking Scientology with its Project Chanology operation, is well-equipped to unmask and ridicule Q. When Q began, said Anonymous, they found their antics to be a bit of clever trolling. Then, when Q followers began threatening lives Anonymous decided they were dangerous.

“We were all like ‘Check this troll out.’ He has them convinced that he’s on the inside and they’re eating it up,” Anonymous said in their atypically comical video. After a bit of ribbing, however, Anonymous said they found much to dislike. “None of us are happy with your bullshit,” they wrote. “We gonna wreck you. We are Anonymous.”