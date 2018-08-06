YouTube removes Alex Jones, too

Another social media domino has fallen for Infowars. After bans this morning from Apple and Facebook, Google followed suit by terminating Alex Jones’ page for “violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” according to a bright red bar that now graces the page. The embattled, conspiracy peddling host’s Infowars page, which until recently boasted 2.4 million subscribers, has been removed from both the site and its search results.

YouTube was among the first to levy punishment against Jones. Back in July, the site issued a strike against Infowars, for violating child endangerment and hate speech policies. Four videos were removed in the process, and the host was banned from live-streaming for 90 days.

“We have long standing policies against child endangerment and hate speech,” YouTube wrote at the time. “We apply our policies consistently according to the content in the videos, regardless of the speaker or the channel. We also have a clear three strikes policy and we terminate channels when they receive three strikes in three months.”

YouTube hasn’t specified the second two strikes leading to termination, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed with TechCrunch that the concerns once again centered around hate speech and harassment.

“All users agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch. “When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts.”

Last week Spotify also removed Jones’ podcasts over a violation of company terms.