Tickets now on sale for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 represents our first foray into the rapidly developing startup scene in the Middle East and North Africa, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to help identify and showcase the top tech startups in the region. Our premiere startup pitch competition takes place on October 3 in the Beirut, Lebanon.

Tickets to this inaugural event cost $29 and are on sale now, and we invite you to witness greatness in the making as the founders of 15 incredible startups go head-to-head for the title of Middle East and North Africa’s best startup. Buy your ticket today.

If you’ve never experienced a Startup Battlefield, here’s what you can expect. It all goes down in front of a live audience filled with entrepreneurs, distinguished technologists and eager investors. In three preliminary rounds — five startups per round — teams have only six minutes to pitch and present a live demo to a panel of tech and VC experts. The judges have six minutes after each pitch to ask tough questions.

Only five teams move on to the finals for one more round of brilliant pitches and more tough questions from a fresh set of judges. From that impressive cohort, the judges will select one startup as the winner of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018.

The winners receive a US$25,000 no-equity cash prize, plus a trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time). Every TechCrunch Battlefield is an exhilarating, nerve-wracking experience and a joy to behold.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 takes place in the Beirut Digital District in Lebanon on October 3. This is your chance to see the best the Middle East and North Africa startups launch to the world. And it’ll cost you only $29 to say you knew them when. Click right here to purchase your ticket.