Applications extended one week for Startup Battlefield Latin America

For all of you time-strapped startup founders hoping to apply to TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield Latin America, we have good news! We’re extending your deadline!

You now have an extra week to submit your application to our premier pitch competition taking place in Latin America for the first time ever on November 8, 2018, in São Paulo, Brazil. The deadline to apply is Monday, August 13 at 5 p.m. PST, so submit that application today.

Recently, the TechCrunch team traveled through Latin America spreading the Startup Battlefield gospel and met some incredible early stage startups while there. Will one of them — or yours — win the first Startup Battlefield Latin America?

For anyone who may be a little late to the game, Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s startup launch competition. Companies pitch on stage, provide a live demo and then get grilled by world class judges – investors and seasoned entrepreneurs – from all over the world.

On November 8th, 2018, 15 startups will compete live on stage at São Paulo’s Tomie Ohtake Institute in front of tech’s brightest investors and entrepreneurs for a $25,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to San Francisco for two to join TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 — where they’ll get to exhibit free of charge in the Startup Alley. Importantly, TechCrunch does not take equity and participation is 100% free.

All finalists receive free expert pitch-coaching and become part of the Startup Battlefield alumni community, which consists of more than 800 companies that have collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits. You may recognize a few of them: Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Fitbit, Getaround and Cloudflare.

And that’s not all — finalists gain the attention of press and investors and TechCrunch records the entire pitch-off and streams it to our global TechCrunch audience. Pitch videos will be available later, on demand.

Will you be the Startup Battlefield Latin America champion? There’s only one way to find out: make the most of the extended deadline and apply now.

We encourage all early-startup founders to apply if they meet these basic eligibility requirements:

Have an early-stage company in “launch” stage

Be headquartered in one of these countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, (Central America) Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama, (Caribbean — including dependencies and constituent entities), Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Have a fully working product/beta reasonably close to, or in, production

Have received limited press or publicity to date

Have no known intellectual property conflicts

Apply by August 13, 2018, at 5 p.m. PST

Startup Battlefield Latin America goes down on November 8, 2018, in São Paulo, Brazil. Make the most of the extended deadline. Click on the application link and apply today!