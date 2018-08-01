Original Content podcast: Hulu’s ‘Castle Rock’ is full of mysteries

Hulu’s taking an interesting approach to adaptation with Castle Rock — instead of basing the series on a specific book by Stephen King, it’s telling a new story about (you guessed it) Castle Rock, the fictional town in Maine where many of King’s stories are set.

The series stars André Holland as Henry Deaver, a lawyer with a mysterious disappearance in his past, and Melanie Lynskey as Molly Strand, a real estate agent with psychic powers and a similarly mysterious connection to Henry. The cast also includes veterans of previous King adaptations, including Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and Bill Skarsgård (It).

On the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, we’re joined by Sarah Perez to discuss our reaction to the first few episodes. It’s a show that feels more creepy and mysterious than outright terrifying, but there was at least one jump-scare that got us pretty good. It’s also a show full of Easter eggs that may delight hardcore King fans — but that didn’t do much for us, since we’re casual fans at best.

We also covered the controversy around Disney’s firing of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Discovery’s plans to launch a streaming service of its own.

You may notice that this is a shorter episode than usual, with a distinct lack of co-host Jordan Crook (until the end). That’s not intentional. We had to edit around some technical issues, so what we ended up with was more of a highlight reel from a much longer discussion.

