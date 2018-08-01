Only a few hours left to buy super early-bird passes to Disrupt Berlin 2018

We dedicate this post to all the wafflers, the procrastinators, the vacillators and the chronically undecided. You have less than 24 hours to save money on your tickets to Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30. How much money? Up to €700. The door slams shut on super early-bird savings on Wednesday August 1 at 11:59 p.m. CEST. It’s do or don’t save, folks. Shake the inertia and buy your super early-bird passes now.

Honestly, Disrupt Berlin 2018 is the must-go destination for anyone interested in the European and international startup scene. How international? Last year’s Disrupt Berlin drew people from more than 50 countries, including all the European Union members, Israel, Turkey, Russia, Egypt, India, China and South Korea, to name a few. It’s the EPCOT of the startup world — with better tech.

We expect to host thousands of attendees and present hundreds of exhibitors in Startup Alley, where you’ll see the latest and greatest tech innovation on display. It’s the place to be for high-quality networking of every stripe. And both founders and investors can make the most efficient use of their time by using CrunchMatch, our free, business match-making service that connects founders and investors based on their similar business goals. It’s networking simplified.

Luke Heron, the CEO of TestCard, exhibited in Startup Alley last year and had this to say about his Disrupt Berlin experience.

“We used the CrunchMatch platform to schedule meetings with six or seven VCs on the second day. By and large, they were very positive meetings. If you’re a startup or an entrepreneur, attending Disrupt is a no-brainer.”

And don’t forget Startup Battlefield, our premier startup pitch competition. Since the first Battlefield back in 2007, more than 750 companies have competed and gone on to collectively raise $800 billion in funding — and 100 of them have either gone public or been acquired. Names like Box, Mint, Yammer, Vurb — and many others — might ring a bell.

Last year at Disrupt Berlin 2017, Lia Diagnostics won Startup Battlefield, the Disrupt Cup and the $50,000 grand prize. Could this be your year to win? Why not submit your application and compete?

There’s so much more to experience at Disrupt Berlin: speakers, Q&A sessions, workshops, swag and after parties. The possibilities and opportunities are limitless, but your chance to save money on passes is not.

You have less than 24 hours to take advantage of our super early-bird savings. The price hike goes into effect on Wednesday August 1 at 11:59 p.m. CEST. Don’t waste any more time. Purchase your tickets right now.