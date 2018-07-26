Kiss Disrupt Berlin super early-bird prices goodbye next week

Here’s a timely reminder for all the European startup fans around the world. TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on November 29-30 — that’s just four short months away. But our super early-bird ticket pricing won’t last nearly that long. Right now, the pricing tiers start at €595 + VAT, but next week the prices go up. “That’s OK, I love spending money unnecessarily” — said no one ever. Save some euros and buy your pass here today.

Disrupt events always offer outstanding content, which includes interviews with top founders, VCs, tech titans and rising stars — and Disrupt Berlin 2018 won’t be the exception to that rule. Interested in European fintech? Of course, you are. We’re thrilled to count Anne Boden, the founder and CEO of Starling Bank, among our many excellent speakers.

If you’re interested in investors (and what early-startup founder isn’t), you won’t want to miss it when four partners from VC firm Accel — Philippe Botteri, Sonali De Rycker, Luciana Lixandru and Harry Nelis — conduct a partner meeting on our stage. Well not literally, but you can bet they’ll have a lot to say about the current state of startup investments.

We’re finalizing our speaker lineup, which means we’re still accepting nominations. If you have someone in mind, hit us up with your submission right here.

Disrupt isn’t a proper Disrupt without a Startup Battlefield. We’ve been holding these startup-pitch competitions for 12 years now, and our alumni community of more than 750 companies has gone on to collectively raise $8 billion in funding and produce 100 exits. Think your early-stage startup has the right stuff? We want to hear from you, so submit your application here and take a shot at winning $50,000 in non-equity cash along with intense love from investors and the media. Your business may just be the next unicorn, and it won’t cost you anything to participate in this potentially life-changing competition.

Disrupt Berlin offers plenty of ways to get your startup in front of investors, media, potential customers and future collaborators. One of the best ways to do that is to demo alongside hundreds of other amazing pre-Series A companies in Startup Alley, our exhibition floor — a breeding ground for opportunity. Don’t just take our word for it. Vlad Larin, a co-founder of Zeroqode, had this to say about his experience.

“Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt was a massively positive experience. It gave us the chance to show our technology to the world and have meaningful conversations with investors, accelerators, incubators, solo founders and developers.”

World-class speakers, a raucous pitch competition, awesome exhibitors and full-tilt networking. That’s just some of what you’ll experience at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30 at the Arena Berlin. Do yourself a favor and experience it at the best possible price. Super early-bird tickets disappear next week. Buy your passes today.