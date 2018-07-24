Both Amazon and Walmart announce expanded grocery delivery operations

Amazon and Walmart’s rivalry continues today with two dueling announcements related to their respective grocery delivery expansions. This morning, Amazon said it’s bringing grocery delivery via Whole Foods to several new markets in New York and Florida, including New York City and Miami, among others. Meanwhile, Walmart today is expanding grocery delivery in partnership with Postmates, with a launch in the L.A. region.

The Postmates expansion brings grocery delivery to Los Angeles and outlying areas including Glendora, Baldwin Park, Garden Grove, Rosemead, Pico Rivera, Foothill Ranch and Santa Clarita, plus San Diego.

Postmates now powers Walmart grocery delivery in seven total regions, it notes: Charlotte, Raleigh, Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Tucson, L.A. and San Diego.

This rollout with Postmates follows news from May of Walmart ending its relationships with prior grocery delivery partners, Uber and Lyft. At the time, Walmart said customers in the four markets Uber served, and the one (Denver) that Lyft had served, wouldn’t notice any changes as it would be switching them over to new delivery providers.

Walmart currently partners with Postmates, Deliv and DoorDash on grocery delivery, instead of operating its own service in-house.

Rival Amazon is also expanding grocery delivery with Whole Foods, but its strategy is murky, too. Amazon customers can today order groceries from Whole Foods via Prime Now, or via Amazon’s own service AmazonFresh, or from other grocery stores also via Prime Now, depending on regional availability. At some point, Amazon needs to streamline its grocery delivery operations to eliminate customer confusion.

Today, Amazon says it’s bringing Whole Foods delivery to select areas of New York City, starting with lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. It’s also offering the service in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, and parts of Long Island. Other NYC neighborhoods will be added throughout the year, as Whole Foods deliveries expand to other markets across the U.S.

As of April, Whole Foods delivery was available in 10 markets, including Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Virginia Beach, Denver, Sacramento, San Diego, Atlanta, San Francisco and L.A. It more recently expanded to 19 total markets, with subsequent launches in Chicago, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Houston, San Antonio, and others.

As you can see, there’s some overlap in the markets served by Amazon Prime Now/Whole Foods delivery and Walmart (via Postmates) – that’s good news for customers in those regions, who will benefit from the competition not only between Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon but others players like Shipt (Target), Instacart, Peapod and other local services.