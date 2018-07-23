Festicket integrates with Spotify to help you discover festivals you’ll like

Festicket, the U.K.-based online booking platform for festivals, has integrated with Spotify to help you discover music festivals based on the music you listen to.

Dubbed “Festival Finder,” the new feature requires you to connect your Spotify account to Festicket using Spotify login. After doing so, the platform pulls in data on your favourite artists and displays 10 upcoming festivals that it deems will match your music tastes.

“The Festival Finder benefits from Festicket’s extensive database of festivals, which, when paired with artist intelligence from Spotify, can be used to make a selection that is personalised just for you,” explains the startup.

Specifically, Festival Finder is designed to help Festicket solve the discoverability problem. That is, you know what music you like, but you may not be familiar with all of the various music festivals in operation around the world, and even if you are, it can be difficult to track their respective lineups.

Of course, once you discover a new or upcoming festival that takes your fancy, Festicket lets you book tickets and things like accommodation and travel. It also offers a waiting list feature so you’ll be alerted when tickets become available for festivals that are taking place up to a year away. The company’s broader pitch is to make attending a festival as easy as booking a package holiday.

“We now offer over 1,000 festivals on the platform, and we know first-hand how overwhelming it can be when trying to pick out the one to go to,” says Zack Sabban, CEO and co-founder of Festicket. “Our Festival Finder solves that problem by presenting a tailored list of festivals that best match your listening habits, including some under the radar gems that could soon become your new favourite festival destination”.

Meanwhile, Festicket says that its use of Spotify artist data is just the start. Longer term, the startup wants to transform its festival catalogue and expertise into an “intelligent engine” for festival discovery — and in doing so, presumably push more festival bookings across the line.