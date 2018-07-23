Access TechCrunch’s exclusive San Francisco hotel discounts

San Francisco is one of the most beautiful, diverse cities in the world. If you’re planning a trip to San Francisco this September during Labor Day week, maybe for some sightseeing, maybe for TechCrunch Disrupt SF, then you’ll want to make sure you take advantage of these killer hotel deals TechCrunch has negotiated.

These discounts are not only cheaper than publicly offered rates but you’ll also get some free bells and whistles* at many of the hotels, such as:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Complimentary access to the fitness center

20 percent discount on food and beverage outlets inside the hotel

Complimentary use of bicycles

*Concessions vary from hotel to hotel

All these hotels are within easy walking distance of public transportation and major SF sights. You can check out the complete list of hotels right here. You do not need to be registered for Disrupt SF 2018 to take advantage of these awesome hotel discounts.

Hotel highlights

Grand Hyatt San Francisco

Towering 36 stories above newly renovated historic Union Square in the heart of downtown San Francisco, the Grand Hyatt is the perfect place to relax after a busy day around the city. See more.

Hilton San Francisco Union Square

The Hilton San Francisco Union Square is located in the heart of San Francisco just off Union Square. The location is very convenient and an ideal spot from which to enjoy the many exciting attractions and neighborhoods that make up the city. See more.

InterContinental San Francisco

Towering 32 stories high, the 550-room InterContinental San Francisco Hotel features 43,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, destination restaurant and companion bar, 10-room treatment spa, health club and indoor swimming pool. See more.

About Disrupt SF 2018

Disrupt SF 2018 (September 5-7) is where thousands of startups, investors, founders and entrepreneurs gather to hear from thought leaders and discover the latest tech innovations. With three stages hosting awesome content, a $100,000 pitch competition and a startup-filled expo floor, Disrupt SF 2018 is an event you won’t want to miss. Early-bird ticket sales end July 25. Book your tickets here.

Have more questions about booking your hotel room, or traveling with a big group? Email TechCrunch@38nconnections.com.