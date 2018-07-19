Disney’s streaming service is resurrecting ‘The Clone Wars’

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an animated series that ran on Cartoon Network for five seasons, is coming back.

Created by George Lucas and overseen by Dave Filoni, the show depicted the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as new characters like Ahsoka Tano, during the titular Clone Wars. Fans praised its ability to showcase a wide range of stories, characters and even genres.

The Clone Wars was cancelled after Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, with a final batch of episodes known as “The Lost Missions” airing on Netflix. Characters and story elements were subsequently incorporated into the animated series Star Wars Rebels — and even into the latest film, Solo.

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Lucasfilm held a panel celebrating the show’s 10-year anniversary, where Filoni announced that The Clone Wars will return for 12 more episodes, which will air on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. He also released the first trailer for the new season.

It sounds like these episodes are being pitched as the end of the Clone Wars story, with Filoni telling StarWars.com, “Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller.”

It’s not clear what this means for The Clone Wars’ presence on Netflix. Meanwhile, Disney says it will launch its still-unnamed streaming service next year with exclusive Star Wars and Marvel shows — it already announced a live action Star Wars series written and produced by Jon Favreau.