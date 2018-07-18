The Great British Hack-Off hackathon against Brexit is on this weekend

Prizes of up to £1,000 are up for grabs at Great British Hack-Off summer festival hackathon, an event designed to supercharge the campaign to lobby for a ‘people’s vote’ on Brexit with the option to remain in the EU.

The event is aimed at engineers, designers, UX experts, data scientists, social media influencers and experts. Anyone interested can apply to attend the event via this form.

In a 2-day intensive, overnight “hackathon” on the weekend of July 21-22, the aim will be to connect people with their decision makers and MPs about their concerns for jobs, services and the economy, and put pressure on MPs to back

‘people’s vote’ using democratic tech tools.

The event is being held by Tech For UK (Twitter, Hashtag:#GBhackoff, Instagram,

Facebook) the tech industry body and anti-Brexit group Best For Britain.

There will be a £1,000 first prize for the best product produced by a team, and a £500 second prize for the second-placed team. Participants will also get exclusive merchandise like T-shirts. All products will need to be open source and may be progressed later with other vendors by Best For Britain.

Tech For UK says the ultimate goal will be to engage the tech community to help Best for Britain connect people in local communities to the information they need on Brexit and, in turn, connect them to their decision makers and MPs. Attendees to the Hackathon will also be able to work on their own projects and ideas related to Brexit.

Tech For UK says this will be the first event in a series, to be continued at other cities around the UK, not just in London.

Structured like a “Hackathon” it will be held at a central London venue, bringing together engineers, designers, storytellers, marketers, data scientists, designers, artists, journalists / PR / media people, analytics experts and social media influencers to work on these problems.

Participants will be selected from applications and given full instructions about the event.

There will be capacity for 100 people and the opportunity to stay over-night at the hackathon. Food and beverages will be provided. The event will be an ’18s and over’ event.