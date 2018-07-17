CrunchMatch at Disrupt SF 2018 opening soon for founders and investors

Excuse us as we mangle U.S. history (apologies to Paul Revere), but “CrunchMatch is coming! CrunchMatch is coming!

CrunchMatch is TechCrunch’s free business match-making service that connects early-stage startup founders and investors who share similar business interests and profiles. And if you bought — or plan to buy — Founder, Investor or Insiders passes to Disrupt San Francisco 2018, you get access to this awesome time-saving tool. CrunchMatch kicks off in two weeks, when you’ll receive an invitation to fill out your business profile.

CrunchMatch is an indispensable tool to have at your fingertips while you attend Disrupt SF 2018 — our biggest Disrupt event ever. We’ve moved to Moscone Center West, which provides three times the floor space. And we’ll need every square foot of it to accommodate 10,000+ attendees and the more than 1,200 exhibitors and sponsors you’ll find in Startup Alley, the show floor and the very heartbeat of Disrupt.

Here’s how CrunchMatch, powered by our partner Brella, works. If you purchase a Founder pass or a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, you’ll receive an invitation to provide information about your early-stage startup — its tech category, funding stage, where it’s located and its current funding status.

If you purchase an Investor or an Insider pass, you’ll receive an invitation to create a profile specifying your investment categories, the funding stage you’re looking for and your preferred geographic locations. CrunchMatch takes all that information and works its algorithmic magic to match suitable founders and investors based on the profile information they provide.

The platform lets you act on its recommendations. You can send, receive, accept and decline invitations, set up appointment meetings and reserve private meeting space in our dedicated CrunchMatch lounge.

What does this mean in the real-world sense? Good question. It means you can save yourself a lot of time by not talking to the wrong people. You have three days at the show, and CrunchMatch helps you make the most of it. It’s great on-the-fly too, so if you see a promising company competing in Startup Battlefield, use CrunchMatch to help you set up a meeting within minutes.

Take it from Michael Kocan, an early-stage investor at Trend Discovery, who had this to say about his CrunchMatch experience:

“I get the most value from Disrupt at the intersection of CrunchMatch and Startup Battlefield. I can quickly schedule a meeting for later that day. I had over 35 meetings with startups that I pre-vetted using CrunchMatch, and I made a significant investment in one.”

Attendees used the CrunchMatch platform last year at Disrupt SF 2017 where it helped create more than 1,300 meetings, and we expect to triple that number at Disrupt SF 2018. That’s gonna save a whole lot of shoe leather.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7, and CrunchMatch can help anyone with a Founder, Investor or Insider pass navigate the show more efficiently. If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, you can buy your passes right here. If you have, good on ya! And keep your eye peeled for your profile invitation in a few weeks. We can’t wait to see you in San Francisco!