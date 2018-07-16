Amazon puts its own devices on sale early for Prime Day

Amazon is kicking off today’s Prime Day a bit early. Although its annual sale technically begins at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET this afternoon, it put its own devices on sale 12 hours early. The company is marking down its Alexa-enabled products like Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets, as well as its home security products like the Cloud Cam and more recently acquired Ring Video Doorbell.

The retailer has also released a list of Prime Day deals, which encompasses other Amazon product discounts, as well as those from other manufacturers.

This year’s Prime Day promises to be the largest yet, both in terms of the number of deals and the length of the sale itself, which has been stretched to 36 hours. Prime members will be able to shop over 1 million deals worldwide in an expanded number of international markets outside the U.S. That’s up from over 100,000 deals just two years ago, the retailer noted.

The Amazon devices on sale now include the following:

Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99

Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99

Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99

Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $69.99

Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99

Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99

Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99

Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174

Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $49.99

Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $79.99

Eligible Prime members get 10% back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card

Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day

Amazon heavily discounts its own devices on Prime Day, so you can be sure these are pretty good deals. For example, the lowest price on the Fire TV Stick before today was $24.99 – now it’s $19.99. The Fire TV (Pendant) is also $10 less than it was during its biggest price drop. And even the brand-new Fire TV Cube has been marked down from $119.99 to $89.99. If you bundle it with a Cloud Cam, you can save $90 off both.

Though oddly not in Amazon’s advertised list above, the Echo Dot is on sale, too. The smaller Echo speaker was last year’s best seller on Prime Day, and Amazon is clearly hoping to repeat history by marking down the Dot again. Last year, it was $34.99 on Prime Day, now it’s $29.99 – and one of the better deals to be found.

The Echo with a screen – the Echo Show – has also been marked down from $229.99 to $129.99. A bundle of the Echo Plus and a Philips Hue Bulb – a good starter pack for the smart home – is on sale for $99.99. (The Echo Plus costs more than the $69.99 Echo, but you won’t need a separate smart home hub. It’s built-in.)

The longer list of U.S. Prime Day deals is available here.

Some of the highlights for TechCrunch readers include those in electronics and gaming, like savings on smart TVs; smart home products; headphones from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, and Nura; 3D printers; gaming laptops and desktops; and more.

Prime members can shop deals via the website, Amazon app, and can set up Watch a Deal alerts to start watching deals up to 6 hours before they are live.

There’s also a savings Easter egg in the Amazon app this year.

If you open the app and tap on the camera icon to use one of its tools – like AR View, Product Search, Barcode Scanner or Package X-Ray – you can save $5 off the Prime Day deals you purchase in the app. You can do this every 6 hours for multiple $5 discounts, Amazon says.