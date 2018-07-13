Pieter van der Does of Adyen joins us at Disrupt Berlin in November

TechCrunch Disrupt coming back to Berlin on 29-30 November 2018.

We’re delighted to announce that Pieter van der Does, CEO and co-founder of European online payments giant Adyen, will be joining us on stage.

A leading expert with over 15 years experience in the payments industry, Pieter van der Does was CCO before co-founding Adyen in 2006. Since then Adyen has grown from a startup into a global operation, averaging double-digit annual growth since 2007. It recently IPO’d.

Prior to Adyen Pieter was Chief Commerce Officer at Bibit, building the payment service provider into a global player before it was acquired by the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2004, after which he served on the board until 2006.

Adyen has been chosen by some of the world’s largest merchants as their preferred omni-channel payment processing partner and acquirer and as CEO Pieter continues to build his team and the company to be the center of international commerce. Pieter holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Amsterdam and was elected Entrepreneur of the year by EY in 2013.

Disrupt Berlin in 2017 broke a long list of records. At 2600 attendees, it was our largest Disrupt conference internationally. We had 416 Startup Alley exhibitors, a record for an international Disrupt and 888 CrunchMatch (curated Startup/Investor matching service) meetings, with 97% of startups telling is they’d happily participate in CrunchMatch again.

