Coinbase teases new cryptocurrency assets that it’s ‘exploring’ support for

Coinbase is taking a look at some new cryptocurrencies to add to its exchange. The list is kind of a pre-announcement with the startup saying that it’s “exploring” adding the assets and is working with local banks and regulators to make them happen.

On the list are…

Coinbase is one of the most popular exchange companies and holds quite a bit of sway in directing attention and enthusiasm within the broader blockchain/cryptocurrency space so the exploration announcement is sure to bring some added interest to these particular assets.

Last month, the site announced it was adding Ethereum Classic to the exchange, though in a blog post published today, Coinbase notes that while adding that asset was relatively straightforward, it’s going to take some regulatory work to add any of these new tokens, further noting that they “cannot guarantee they will be listed for trading.”

Coinbase got some flack with the debacle surrounding the rollout of Bitcoin Cash after several users accused the site’s employees of profiting off of advanced knowledge of the news after the token’s value swelled preceding the announcement.

Announcing this might be a way for Coinbase to just hedge some of that by informing the whole community in an earlier stage of the process what directions it is looking in even if every asset doesn’t necessarily end up landing on one of the startup’s exchanges. It’s also a way to prevent speculation and frustration as APIs land on the site that are testing integrations, Coinbase probably doesn’t want people assuming that these are guarantees of future support.