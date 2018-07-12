The MacBook Pro gets its own official Apple leather sleeve

After years of producing cases for the iPhone and iPad, Apple finally got into the laptop sleeve business late last year. The leather case sported “high-quality European leather with a soft microfiber lining,” along with the obligatory Apple logo and “designed by Apple in California” guarantee. For whatever reason, however, it was a MacBook-only proposition.

That changes today, however. Today’s new MacBook Pros mean new MacBook Pro sleeves. They’re essentially the same leather/microfiber combo as the standard MacBooks, albeit altered to fit the larger notebooks’ footprint.

And like their predecessors, they come in Brown and Midnight Blue — though Apple’s also tossed in a Black version for good measure. Like the new MacBook Pros, they’re available starting today for those who want to keep repping Cupertino even when stashing their laptops away from the dangerous world outside.