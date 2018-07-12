App marketing platform AppLovin launches mobile application publishing studio, Lion Studios

Selling much more than breadsticks and calamari, app marketing platform AppLovin has launched a new application publishing studio to allow developers (of primarily mobile games) to concentrate on building great apps while AppLovin takes care of everything else.

The company declined to comment on how much it charges, or what kind of equity it may take in a company in return for its services, but it did say that it has managed to juice downloads of a number of top games — including recent number ones like Love Balls and Weave the Line; the game Draw In, and Cash, Inc.

While the new studio and AppLovin’s other marketing services can’t assure that any developers’ apps will stay in the number one slot, the company has been making money hand over fist to use its tools to help applications get to (or at least near) the top of the charts.

According to the company it has helped developers get their apps downloaded 200 million times and published five $1 overall apps.

In a statement, the company’s vice president of strategic initiatives, Rafael Vivas, said: