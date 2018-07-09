Meet TechCrunch in Tunis, Cairo, Dubai and Beirut this month

TechCrunch just announced our first-ever Startup Battlefield MENA taking place in Beirut, Lebanon in October. We’re hitting the road to meet with regional early-stage startups, investors and entrepreneurs in July. Sign up below.
Startups and investors can meet the TechCrunch team and learn more about TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield program. Founders will learn how to apply for Startup Battlefield with a solid application, and investors will learn how to refer early-stage companies in their portfolio.
We’ll be visiting Tunis, Cairo, Dubai and Beirut to meet with founders, investors, angels and established entrepreneurs across the Middle East and North Africa.
Startup Battlefield is TechCrunch’s renowned startup launch competition. The Startup Battlefield alumni community comprises almost 765 companies that have raised more than $8 billion USD and produced over 105 successful exits and IPOs.
Applications are now open, and founders can apply here until July 31. You can also refer founders here and speakers or judges here.
For questions, please email battlefield@techcrunch.com
Hold the dates in your calendar below, and sign up here to get updates as RSVP links go live.
2018 TechCrunch MENA Meet and Greets
Tunis, Tunisia
July 12th, Thursday
Host: Cogite
Time: 6:30pm to 8:30pm
RSVP
Cairo, Egypt
July 17th, Tuesday
Host: TBD
Time: TBD
RSVP COMING SOON
July 18th, Wednesday
Host: TBD
Time: TBD
RSVP COMING SOON
Dubai, UAE
July 24th, Tuesday
Host: TBD
Time: TBD
RSVP COMING SOON
Beirut, Lebanon
July 26th, Thursday
Host: TBD
Time: TBD
RSVP COMING SOON