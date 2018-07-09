Apply today for Startup Battlefield Africa 2018

We’d be hard-pressed to find something we love to cover more than a rapidly evolving tech startup ecosystem. That’s one of the big reasons we’re so excited to be heading back to Africa — specifically Lagos, Nigeria — to host TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 on December 11. With more than 300 tech hubs across the continent connecting and mentoring entrepreneurs and innovators, it’s a prime time to be a startup in Africa — and the perfect time to launch your startup to the world. Apply right here, right now.

Last year, our first Startup Battlefield Africa took place in Nairobi, Kenya and featured 15 amazing startups, with one winner in three different categories. This year, we’re tweaking the format a bit, so here’s what you need to know.

Any type of tech startup may apply. Highly discerning TechCrunch editors will review the applications and choose the 15 startups they deem most likely to produce an exit or IPO. The founders of the competing teams will receive free pitch coaching from TechCrunch, and they’ll be ready to face a panel of judges (recruited by our editors), all experts in their categories.

Five startups will compete in one of three preliminary rounds where they will have six minutes to pitch and present their demo. The judges will then have six minutes to ask questions. The judges will select five of the 15 startups to pitch a second time, and from that elite group of five comes one overall winner of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018.

In addition to an intense amount of media and investor interest, the founders of the winning startup will receive US$25,000 in no-equity cash plus a trip for two to compete in Startup Battlefield in San Francisco at our flagship event, TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

Are you as excited as we are? Do you want to launch your startup to the world? Ready to submit your application? Here’s what you need to know about eligibility. Startups should:

Be early-stage companies in “launch” stage

Be headquartered in one of our eligible countries *

Have a fully working product/beta, reasonably close to or in production

Have received limited press or publicity to date

Have no known intellectual property conflicts

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Africa 2018 takes place in Lagos, Nigeria on December 11. Does your startup have what it takes to win it all? Your destiny awaits — apply today.

*Residents in the following countries may apply:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the foregoing language, the “Applicable Countries” does not include any country to or on which the United States has embargoed goods or imposed targeted sanctions (including, but not limited to, Sudan).