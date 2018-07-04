The Winners of The Europas Awards 2018 show Europe’s startup power

Yesterday The Europas, the European Tech Startup Awards and Unconference once again held its annual jamboree in London, throwing together an afternoon of deep-dive panel discussions on the hottest topics in tech, a “Pitch Roulette” session of early-stage startup pitches, and a glittering Awards ceremony, honouring the hottest startups, unicorns founders, investors and blockchain projects in the European ecosystem.

The awards are based on thousands of votes gleaned from a round of public voting, combined with industry judges drawn from founders and investors.

An annual celebration of Europe’s brightest and best tech companies, The Europas Unconference and Awards for European Tech Startups has been an established fixture on the European scene since 2009, when it was first held in a London bar. This year a block of free tickets were given away as part of “The Europas Diversity Matters Tech Pass”, to ensure that the event included more Seed or Pre-Seed-stage founders who are also women and people of colour.

Over 60 speakers were at the casual series if afternoon panel sessions, ahead of the industry Awards finale in the evening. There was also a pitch competition “Pich Roulette” where AiPod, BFF, Coinweb, PsycApps/Equoo, Frogology?, Tube Chat, Lookhealth.io, Blockchip and Loveshark pitched. PsycApps/Equoo was selected as the winner.

Over the last few weeks, startups had been able to either apply for an award or be nominated by a third-party. The winners of that round were combined with the top picks by an expert judging panel and the results combined to determine the hottest European startups across all categories. No fees were paid by entrants or winners to enter or accept the awards, marking this the only truly editorially independent tech startups awards in Europe.

The Europas is held in partnership with TechCrunch and all attendees, nominees and winners of the Europas Awards will get discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin later this year.

The winners, selected from the finalists, were:

1. Hottest Media/Entertainment

Hatch Entertainment

Judges’ comments: Potentially “the Netflix of Mobile Games”

2. Hottest eCommerce/Retail

Deliveroo

Judges’ comments: Utterly ubiquitous! You can’t walk down a street without a Deliveroo rider rushing past you, and increasingly international.

3. Hottest Fintech sponsored by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Starling Bank

Judges comments: Huge growth in the last year, putting the heat on other challenger banks

4. Hottest Games Startup

Bossa Studios

Judges comments: Innovative new games which defy convention

5. Hottest Startup Accelerator sponsored by BlueArray

Founders Factory

Judges comments: Cleverly matching corporates with startups for wider distribution partnerships and collaborative innovation

6. Hottest Marketing/Adtech Startup

AppsFlyer – Now Europe’s leading platform for mobile attribution & marketing analytics.

7. Hottest Education Startup sponsored by Isotoma

Lingumi

Judges comments: Language learning platform for pre-school kids encouraging parent participation

8. Hottest Mobile Startup

Depop

Judges comments: GenZ’s eBay – A hit for ‘merch drops’ so teens can later “depop” their hot fashion.

9. Hottest Enterprise, SaaS or B2B sponsored by Barclays

Signal Media

Judges comments: An amazing AI startup turning data into accessible business knowledge

10. Hottest Hardware

Kano Computing

Judges comments: With new funding secured, a powerhouse of European hardware

11. Hottest Platform Economy / Marketplace

Syft

Judges comments: The “Taskrabbit for hospitality industry”

12. Hottest Health sponsored by Bayer Digital Health

Ada Health

Judges comments: Definitely your future doctor

13. Hottest Cyber Security sponsored by ihorizon

Digital Shadows

Judges comments: A cyber security powerhouse straight out of Europe

14. Hottest Travel & Mobility Startup

Seatfrog

Judges comments: Making upgrades effortless for airlines and passengers, it’s on a roll with investors, press and consumers alike

15. Hottest Internet of Things

Smarter

Judges comments: Smarter kitchens of the future, but today

16. Hottest Technology Innovation

Ultrahaptics

Judges comments: Just wave your hand and you too can become a Jedi Knight with this amazing technology, which will probably end up in our homes and cars.

17. Hottest FashionTech Startup

21 Buttons

Judges comments: A fashion social and shopping network growing like a weed.

18. Hottest Tech for Good

BuffaloGrid

Judges comments: Bringing connectivity to the next 3 billion

19. Hottest AI Startup

Black Swan

Judges comments: The leading European startup in Smart Data and Predictive Analytics, making uncanny predictions on what we’ll buy.

20. Fastest Rising Startup of the Year

Revolut

Judges comments: A challenger bank that’s challenging the other challengers, and is now even a player in cryptocurrency

21. Hottest GreenTech Startup

Asperitas

Judges comments: The next wave in Greening datacentres – Crypto miners take note!

22. Hottest Startup Founders

Joel Gibbard + Samantha Payne, Open Bionics

Judges comments: These founders are changing people’s lives with futuristic prosthetics

23. Hottest CEO of the Year

Pieter van der Does, Adyen

Judges comments: van der Does has skilfully piloted his company to a smash hit IPO this year

24. Hottest Angel/Seed Investor

Reshma Sohoni and Carlos Eduardo Espinal, Seedcamp

Judges comments: Still hungry for Seed startups, and has even raised a new EU-backed fund in tough political times.

25. Hottest VC Investor sponsored by JAG Shaw Baker

Pär-Jörgen Pärson, Northzone

Judges comments: A popular industry player and an early backer of the powerhouse that is Spotify and many other European unicorns

26. Hottest Blockchain/Crypto Startup Founder

Mona El Isa, Melonport

Judges comments: El Isa is considered a blockchain industry thought leader and Melonport is poised to change the game in crypto asset management and governance

27. Hottest Blockchain Protocol Project, sponsored by Outlier Ventures

Polkadot.io

Judges comments: Straight outta Berlin – The biggest project out there to link the world’s blockchains

28. Hottest Blockchain DApp, sponsored by Blockchip

Verisart

Judges comments: A real-world blockchain application taking the art world by storm

29. Hottest Corporate Blockchain Project sponsored by Coinweb

Billon

Judges comments: Billon is using blockchain to reimagine the flow of regulated money and data.

30. Hottest Blockchain Investor Europe sponsored by Malta Blockchain Summit

KR1

Judges comments: An pioneering blockchain and token investment player doing big things under the radar

31. Hottest Blockchain ICO Europe sponsored by Columbus Capital

Bancor

Judges comments: Bancor has created new standard for cryptocurrencies convertible directly through their smart contracts, and managed an amazing public ICO.

32. Hottest Financial Crypto Project

BlockEx

Judges comments: BlockEx’s digital asset exchange platform has made positive waves in the crypto assets world

33. Hottest Blockchain for Good Project

United Nations World Food Programme “Building Blocks’ Etherum Project (with Parity Technologies)

Judges comments: The combined United Nations, World Food Programme and Parity project on the Ethereum blockchain has changed the game for aid distribution to Syrian refugees in Jordan and is poised to be applied to other humanitarian projects globally.

34. Hottest Blockchain Identity Project

Trunomi

Judges comments: If data rights are the furture, Trunomi is helping to unlock that future.

35. Hall of Fame sponsored by TechCrunch

Saul Klein and Robin Klein, LocalGlobe

Judges comments: An incredible long-time double-act of European venture & startups. Every startup needs a Batman and Robin to help them, and Saul and Robin keep delivering!

28. Grand Prix Unicorn Award, sponsored by Bizzabo

Adyen

Judges comments: Adyen’s IPO was one of the biggest of the year and shows that Europe can produce the next wave of global Tech Unicorns.