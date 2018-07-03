Win cash and prizes in the Virtual Hackathon at Disrupt SF 2018

Our Startup Battlefield pitch competition may be legendary, but it’s not the only throw-down going on at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 on September 5-7. This year, in honor of the largest Disrupt event ever, we’ve launched the Virtual Hackathon. Thousands of the best developers, coders and hackers will compete — from anywhere in the world — to build tech products that address and solve a range of challenges.

And we have even more contests, cash and prizes to share with you — more on that in a minute. Right now, you better sign up and get moving, because the deadline to submit your hacks is August 2.

Our team of judges will review every eligible project and assign each submission a score between 1-5. Score criteria include the idea quality, technical implementation and potential market impact.

The 100 highest-scoring teams will receive up to five Innovator Passes to attend TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018. They can enjoy everything the show has to offer, including (for starters) Startup Alley, incredible speakers from four unique stages, Startup Battlefield, Q&A sessions and the TC After Party — the perfect place to network in a fun atmosphere.

The teams who make the top 30 will move on to compete in the semifinals at Disrupt SF, where they will demo their creation to a team of judges. Those judges will then select 10 teams to go on to the finals, where they will step onto The Next Stage and showcase their baby to an audience of thousands of Disrupt SF attendees.

Finally, one team will rise above the rest, win the $10,000 grand prize and become the first-ever TechCrunch Disrupt Virtual Hackathon champ.

OK, let’s get back to the bit about more contests, cash and prizes. You also can win some sweet cash from contests sponsored by BYTON, TomTom and Viond, plus Visa and HERE Mobility.

The Virtual Hackathon takes place at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 on September 5-7, but you have only until August 2 if you want your hack to be eligible. Don’t miss the fun and excitement. Sign up to participate in the Virtual Hackathon and start hacking today.