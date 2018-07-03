Launch your early-stage company at Startup Battlefield MENA 2018

If you’re looking for a way to launch your pre-Series A startup to the world, there’s no better platform for that than TechCrunch’s premier startup-pitch competition, Startup Battlefield. And now, for the first time ever, founders of early-stage startups across the Middle East and North Africa can take advantage of that awesome launch pad.

You read that right. Thanks to our sponsor, Facebook, we’ll be in Beirut on October 3 for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018. Think your startup has what it takes to win it all? Applications are now open, so apply today for your chance to join us in Lebanon at the Beirut Digital District.

Here’s what you need to know about competing in Startup Battlefield MENA. Before we can consider your startup, it must meet certain eligibility requirements. Let’s get these pesky details out of the way and then move on to what Battlefield competitors will experience.

To be considered for Startup Battlefield MENA 2018, you must:

Have an early-stage company in “launch” stage

Be headquartered in one of these eligible countries: Algeria, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, Yemen

Have a fully working product/beta reasonably close to, or in, production

Have received limited press or publicity to date

Have no known intellectual property conflicts

Apply by July 17, 2018, at 5 p.m. PST

Now then, let’s get on with the exciting stuff.

TechCrunch editors, highly experienced in all things related to Startup Battlefield, will vet the applications and choose 15 pre-Series A startups to compete. Each competing team receives top-notch pitch coaching from our editors — at no charge — so they’ll be primed and ready come the big day.

Teams have six minutes to pitch their company and present a product demo to the Startup Battlefield judges, who then follow up with hard-hitting questions. All of this nerve-wracking action takes place in front of a live, enthusiastic audience filled with startup fans, investors, tech founders and media outlets. Out of these teams, they’ll select five to go onto present in a finals round.

A new panel of fresh judges will confer on these final five startups and then select one to become “The Middle East and North Africa’s Most Promising Startup,” whose founders will take home a US$25,000 no-equity cash prize. They also win an expense-paid trip for two to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2019 (assuming the company still qualifies to compete at the time).

Even teams that don’t win the big prize will still benefit from participating. You can’t find better media and investor exposure, and each team automatically becomes part of the Startup Battlefield alumni network — nearly 750 companies that have collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits. Talk about a networking opportunity.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield MENA 2018 takes place on October 3, at the Beirut Digital District Nassif Yazigi, Lebanon. The July 17 deadline’s approaching, and it’ll be here before you know it, so apply today. We can’t wait to see you there!