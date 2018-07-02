Snag your ticket to the TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital

Great news for all you Silicon Valley startup fans who have yet to score your ticket to the TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital on July 27: We’re releasing our third round of tickets today. Tickets are available on a strictly first-come, first-served basis, and the first two batches of tickets disappeared pretty darned quick. Don’t miss out on the party, people — buy your ticket today.

We truly love this event, which explains why we’ve been holding this party for 13 consecutive years. August Capital, located in Menlo Park, provides a beautiful location, spacious grounds and a lovely deck where you can enjoy cocktails and conversation with like-minded entrepreneurs.

Relax and unwind, network for your next opportunity or perhaps do a little of both — it’s all possible and it’s all up to you. Here’s another possibility; if you have an early-stage startup, buy a Summer Party demo table . C’mon, networking is always a part of every TechCrunch event and that includes exciting startups showcasing their tech and talent. Each demo table includes four Summer party tickets. Learn more about demo tables here .

Here are the basic details you need to know about the TechCrunch Summer Party at August Capital:

July 27, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August Capital in Menlo Park

Ticket price: $95

Come and spend a beautiful evening on the deck, sip cocktails and enjoy celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit. You might even go home with some great door prizes, including TechCrunch swag, Amazon Echos and tickets to Disrupt San Francisco 2018.