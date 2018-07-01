Original Content podcast: Summer movie madness with ‘Solo’, ‘Incredibles 2’ and more

While we generally keep the Original Content podcast focused on the latest movies and TV shows from the big streaming services, we’ll occasionally go further afield when it like something might relevant to TechCrunch readers — or when we just feel like it.
This week, we’re joined by Greg Kumparak to offer rapid-fire reviews of some of the big Hollywood movies of the late spring and early summer, specifically A Quiet Place, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Incredibles 2, Ocean’s 8 and Avengers: Infinity War. Yes, we’re kinda cheating by including those spring titles, but “summer movie madness” just had the right ring to it, and we had plenty to say about each movie.
We’ve actually published reviews of Solo and Infinity War already, but this was a chance for everyone to get their thoughts out there — and in the case of Infinity War, to have a spoiler-filled discussion about the cliffhanger ending and all the online speculation about what comes next.
We also cover DC entertainment’s upcoming streaming service and reports that Apple will bundle its news, music and TV subscriptions together.
