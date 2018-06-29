Twitter gets a re-org and new product head

Twitter has a new product manager, the wake of a large re-org of the company announced this week. The changes will see Twitter dividing its business into groups including engineering, product, revenue product, design and research, and more, while also bringing on Kayvon Beykpour, the GM of video and former Periscope CEO, as product head.

Beykpour will replace Ed Ho, vice president of product and engineering, as Ho steps down into a part-time role. In a series of tweets, Ho explains his decision was based on a family loss, and says he hopes to return full-time in the future. He had been on leave from Twitter since May.

Some news!

Starting in early May of this year, I went on leave as @Twitter was really humming along, and it was time for me to take a breather. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) June 28, 2018

As Recode noted, these change will make Beykpour is the sixth exec to head up product since early 2014.

Meanwhile, Ho’s other role – head of engineering – will now be overseen by Mike Montano, who is stepping up from product engineering.

Twitter CEO’s announcement of the changes, below, was tweeted out on Thursday: