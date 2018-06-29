Sign up for the Disrupt SF Virtual Hackathon today

Developers and creators, this is your shot to flex your technical building skills for a chance to win free passes to Disrupt SF 2018 — and maybe even $10,000! Sign up today to participate in the TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 virtual hackathon!

Here’s how the virtual Disrupt SF Hackathon works. Our expert judges will review, evaluate and score every eligible submitted hack. The 70 highest-scoring teams will each receive 5 Innovator passes to TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018, where they’ll get to check out hundreds of early-stage startups in Startup and Hardware Alley, hear from several entrepreneurs, investors and innovators in a series of interviews and fireside chats and take in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition. Plus, you’ll be able to attend all the parties and after-parties that take place during Disrupt, and keep the networking going long into the night.

Of that group, the top 30 teams will exhibit their hacks in our Hackathon Demo area at Disrupt SF to more than 10,000 attendees and another round of judging will determine the 10 teams that get to demo their creation on The Next Stage. Out of those 10, the judges will choose one winner to be our very first Virtual Hackathon Champion. And oh yeah — the winner gets the $10,000 cash prize.

Now, a Disrupt Hackathon, virtual or otherwise, wouldn’t be a hackathon without lots of sponsored prizes, cash and swag. You won’t be disappointed on that front, trust us. We have some great APIs and prizes from Visa, TomTom, HERE Mobility, BYTON and Viond on tap so far, and many more to be announced in the coming weeks.

So get those crazy ideas floating around in the backs of your heads, sign up to participate and get hacking! All hacks must be submitted by August 2!

We can’t wait to see what you all come up with.