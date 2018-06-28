DC Entertainment opens sign ups for its streaming and digital comics service

DC Entertainment is sharing more information today about DC Universe, a subscription service built around DC superheroes.

The biggest draw remains the previously announced slate of original shows, starting with “Titans,” a series that brings the Teen Titans (a team led by Dick Grayson/Robin) to live action. There also will be live action “Doom Patrol” and “Swamp Thing” shows, as well as an animated “Harley Quinn” and the third season of “Young Justice: Outsiders.”

The streaming library won’t be limited to new shows. It also will include the four Christopher Reeve-starring Superman films (the first “Superman” remains the greatest superhero movie ever made; fight me if you think otherwise), a selection of DC animated movies and older TV series like the classic “Wonder Woman” and the first two seasons of “Batman: The Animated Series.”

Still, a devoted DC fan could probably tear through all of that in a month or two, so as DC’s publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee put it in the announcement, the goal is for DC Universe to be “so much more than a streaming service.”

For one thing, it will include what DC describes as a rotating, curated lineup of digital comics, with classic issues like Action Comics #1 (Superman’s first appearance) and Detective Comics #27 (Batman’s first appearance), plus more recent work like the Geoff Johns/Jim Lee run on Justice League, Swamp Thing by Scott Snyder and Harley Quinn by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner.

Plus, there will be an online community and forum, a digital storefront with exclusive access to DC Collectibles and additional content like news and a DC encyclopedia.

DC isn’t announcing pricing yet, but the plan is to launch DC Universe on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and the web in the fall, with beta access starting in August. Fans can sign up now.