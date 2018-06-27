Yes, Slack is down

If you are reading this, you are free. Slack is down, and it has been for a while. Feel free to invoke the 15 minute rule and take the rest of the day off. Work is canceled.

Or, you know, just keep checking back at the wonderfully alliterative Slack System Status page. The last update, from about 15 minutes ago notes,

Our team is still looking into the cause of the connectivity issues, and we’ll continue to update you on our progress.

The company’s Twitter account is also responding to freaked out users at an inhuman pace.

We're sorry about the trouble, John. We're digging into these issues and hope to have them resolved ASAP. — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

We’ll update when ASAP arrives.