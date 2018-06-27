Twilio launches its new partner program

Twilio, the publicly traded API-first communications platform, today announced the launch of Twilio Build, its new partner program. Twilio Build is an extension of the company’s existing partner program, which originally launched back in 2014.

The original program only offered a number of basic services to help partners reach more customers. Build, however, offers everything from go-to-market support to certification and training programs. Twilio has also created a partner success team to support both its consulting and technology partners.

“Twilio’s unique API-first approach provides partners the full power and reach of a global communications network combined with the flexibility and speed they expect in the cloud,” said Ron Huddleston, chief partner officer at Twilio, in today’s announcement. “In the end, successful partners are differentiated by the innovations they deliver for their customers. With Twilio Build and our API-first approach, anything our partners can think of is possible.”

Some of the launch partners in the consulting area include Blacc Spot, DVELP, Impekable, Nethram, Perficient, Silicon Valley Software Group and Vision Point Systems, while its first batch of tech partners include Zendesk, IBM Watson, Voicebase, WhitePagesPro and Ytica.

As is typically the case, Twilio will offer two tiers for its partners. There’s the regular “registered” tier and, for those who qualify, a ‘gold’ tier with access to a more white-glove service. All of the partners will be featured on Twilio website and will get early access to the company’s product roadmap, in addition to the usual co-selling and lead sharing that’s typical for these kinds of programs.