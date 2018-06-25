TechCrunch is hosting an event in Hangzhou July 2-3

Pack those bags, TechCrunch is taking a road trip. We’re hosting an event at Hangzhou’s Yunqi Town International Convention and Exhibition Center, July 2 and 3, featuring some of China’s top names in technology.

The event kicks off Monday July 2, with a conversation featuring Alibaba Cloud co-founder Wang Jian. We’ve also got interviews with a range of tech executives from Microsoft China, Rokid and Ecovac robotics, covering a wide range of topics, from VC funding in China to AI and robotics. You’ll find the full schedule for both days over here.

The event will also feature multiple side stages with numerous panels focused on such key categories as autonomous vehicles, VC and blockchain.

As is customary for TechCrunch events, we’ll also have plenty of companies on the show floor at our Startup Alley space. This year’s tech will primarily be focused on these key categories: blockchain, the smart home, transportation and robotics, along with international launches and interactive/media booths. The event will also be host to a meetup expressly targeting VCs and entrepreneurs.

TechCrunch editors will be on-hand at the event, and we hope to see you there. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.